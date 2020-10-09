Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $494.97

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $494.97 and traded as high as $530.20. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $527.40, with a volume of 2,556,801 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rentokil Initial to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 486.50 ($6.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 537.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.85.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Rentokil Initial plc will post 1419.0000188 earnings per share for the current year.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

