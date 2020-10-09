REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.50

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and traded as high as $18.43. REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 8,073 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

