Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Regional Management alerts:

NYSE:RM opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 27.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.