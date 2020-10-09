Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE RM opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.37. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

