Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.15 ($0.34), with a volume of 57266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

