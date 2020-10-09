Raymond James Increases Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.36.

CNR stock traded down C$1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$144.39. 1,060,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total transaction of C$798,321.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,474,449.08. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total transaction of C$941,914.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,015,195.94. Insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

