Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:AOT remained flat at $C$1.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
