Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:AOT remained flat at $C$1.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

