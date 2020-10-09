Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.08.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after buying an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,711,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

