Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

RMBS opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock worth $319,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rambus by 53.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

