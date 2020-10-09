Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,286 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. 39,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,075. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

