QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $10.58 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $506,753.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.04942859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.