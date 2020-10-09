QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.27 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.98 or 0.04955648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.