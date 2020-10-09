Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $156,608.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

