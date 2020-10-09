QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $118.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 462,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

