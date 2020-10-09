QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Cap of $764,033.01

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $764,033.01 and $46,847.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01525937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157823 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

