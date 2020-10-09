Qtum (QTUM) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $225.23 million and approximately $215.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00020897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Allcoin, OKEx and Livecoin. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,812,604 coins and its circulating supply is 97,293,184 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinnest, DragonEX, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Upbit, Iquant, Bitbns, Bleutrade, OTCBTC, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Allcoin, ABCC, Crex24, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bittrex, BCEX, Coinrail, Cobinhood, OKEx, Liquid, GOPAX, Binance, Bibox, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Coinone, HBUS, Exrates, Liqui, Ovis, Bithumb, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, EXX, DigiFinex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

