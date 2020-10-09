PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $13,153.27 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

