Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.55. 15,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

