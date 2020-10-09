ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.35

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.35 and traded as low as $51.86. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 144 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

