ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.91

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $33.27. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 2 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

About ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.