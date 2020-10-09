(PRE.PH) (NYSE:PRE.PH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.86

Shares of (PRE.PH) (NYSE:PRE.PH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as high as $25.99. (PRE.PH) shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 14,153 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

(PRE.PH) Company Profile (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance worldwide. It operates through three segments: Property & Casualty, Specialty, and Life and Health. The company reinsures various risks, including agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial risks, marine, motor, multiline, and property, as well as mortality, longevity, accident, and health products.

