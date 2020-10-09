PopularCoin (POP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $456,960.11 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 970.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00432378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,073.92 or 0.99971572 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) traded up 86,745.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.03362623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,125,280,147 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

