Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $122.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.13.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.