Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.80

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 49.63 ($0.65), with a volume of 464557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The company has a market cap of $72.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.77.

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.