Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.76. Points International shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 46,247 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Points International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Points International during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

