PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

