PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of PNC opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

