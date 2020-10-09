PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company’s commitment to expand the middle-market lending franchise, and bolster its digital products and services offerings bode well. Moreover, execution of inorganic strategies to diversify revenue sources is likely to keep supporting the company's fee income. Also, rising loans balance keeps PNC Financial well poised for growth. However, with growing business and investment in technology, the company's expense base is expected to remain elevated. Further, lack of diversification in loan portfolio is a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of PNC opened at $116.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 272,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

