Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

PS stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,702. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth $11,838,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 148.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 801,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

