PlayFuel (PLF) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $85.25 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars.

