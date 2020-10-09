Plantronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 725 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,938. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Plantronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,170,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Plantronics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,267 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.