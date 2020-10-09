Plains GP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 1,351 call options.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 153,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,590. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

