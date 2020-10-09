Plains GP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 1,351 call options.
Plains GP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 153,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,590. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.15.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.