Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PAA opened at $6.37 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

