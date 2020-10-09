PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $65.55. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,947. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 691,638 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,194,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

