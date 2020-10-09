Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $547,587.31 and $28,484.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004109 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

