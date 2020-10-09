PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $144,713.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, YoBit and Binance. During the last week, PIVX has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00027818 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003771 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Crex24, Coinbe, YoBit, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

