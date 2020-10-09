Piper Sandler Lowers Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Price Target to $8.00

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

OMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE OMP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 111,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,653. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

