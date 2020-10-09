Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

