Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of PINWF stock remained flat at $$4.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

