PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.