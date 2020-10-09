Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.40. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

