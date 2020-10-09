Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

PERI stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Perion Network by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Perion Network by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

