Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $93,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

