PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Shares of PC Tel stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of -0.06. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

