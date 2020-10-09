Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Paypal were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.82. 257,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,058. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.