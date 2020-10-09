PayBX (AXPR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $540.73 or 0.04880942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.