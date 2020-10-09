Particl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,944.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $12,944.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001276 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,699,799 coins and its circulating supply is 9,567,171 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

