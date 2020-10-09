Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

