Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $336.07

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $336.07 and traded as high as $355.11. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 183,905 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The stock has a market cap of $851.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.84.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($60,956.49). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34). Insiders purchased 42,987 shares of company stock worth $13,852,463 in the last 90 days.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

