Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.45 ($0.57), with a volume of 3459981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.55 ($0.52).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.